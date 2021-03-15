After shipping tens of thousands of PinePhone Community Edition smartphones to enthusiasts, the folks at Pine64 ended the Community Edition program recently. Soon you’ll be able to buy a PinePhone Beta Edition, which will ship with Manjaro Linux and the KDE Plasma user interface pre-installed.

It’s called Beta because the software is still a work in progress. But the hardware is pretty much finalized, and after encountering a series of potential delays due to component shortages, Pine64 says the PinePhone Beta Edition will go up for pre-order within the next week, production should begin soon, and they could ship to customers by late April.

The main thing setting the new PinePhone Beta Edition apart from the past few Community Edition models is the pre-installed software. The hardware, including version 1.2b of the printed circuit board, is unchanged. So if you’ve already got one, there’s probably not much reason to invest in the new model, because you can always install Manjaro or another operating system on your own.

You do get the new official box art if you opt for the new model though.

Buyers also still have two options:

PinePhone Beta Edition with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for $150

PinePhone Beta Edition Convergence Package with 3GB/32GB + USB dock for $200

Pine64 has also announced that work is progressing on official accessories including a physical keyboard and a fingerprint reader. They’re both designed to connect to the pogo pins hidden by the phone’s back cover, so both accessories will be built into replacement covers that will be available for purchase from the Pine64 Store soon.

The keyboard could be available as soon as mid-May, while the fingerprint reader is on track for a release sometime in the second quarter of 2021.

You can find more news about the PinePhone and the status of other Pine64 products in the Pine64 March 2021 Update.

PinePhone Specs

PinePhone PinePhone Convergence Package Display 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD Processor Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz

Mali-400 MP2 graphics Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics RAM 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) 32GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Cameras 5MP rear

2MP front 5MP rear

2MP front Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 3,000 mAh (removable) Charging 5V/3A 5V/3A Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume Power

Volume Hardware kill switches Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Dimensions 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 180 – 200 grams 180 – 200 grams Included accessories N/A USB-C dock Price $149 $199

Latest Pinephone news

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

LinkedIn

