Over the past year Pine64 has shipped tens of thousands of smartphones loaded with GNU/Linux distributions as part of its PinePhone Community Edition program. Each new batch of phones shipped with a different operating system pre-installed, with $10 from the sale of each phone going to the developers of that operating system.
Now after shipping five different PinePhone Community Edition models, Pine64 has announced it’s ending the program, hinting that the next version of the phone to ship will come with a “default PinePhone operating system,” although users will continue to be able to try out any different OS by overwriting the eMMC storage or running an alternate operating system from a microSD card.
The PinePhone was designed to be an affordable smartphone capable of running open source software as a way to spur development of Linux software for smartphones and other mobile devices. And so far the project appears to have been wildly successful, with nearly twenty different operating systems capable of running on the phone so far.
The Community Edition models were always supposed to be limited edition devices, and since the program first launched, Pine64 has shipped five different versions:
- UBPorts Community Edition with Ubuntu Touch
- postmarketOS Community Edition
- Manjaro Community Edition
- KDE Community Edition (with Manjaro Linux + Plasma Mobile UI)
- Mobian Community Edition
I received my postmarketOS Community Edition phone in October and have used it to try out a variety of different mobile Linux operating systems, user interfaces, and apps in the past few months and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next from Pine64. The company plans to outline its next steps for the PinePhone in the next monthly update, which will probably be available in around two weeks.
But we already know that Pine64 plans to release several new accessories for new and existing PinePhone customers including:
Meanwhile, third-party developers will continue making operating systems including Ubuntu Touch, postmarketOS, Manjaro, and Mobian more stable and more useful until one day you may be able to replace your Android or iOS device with a Linux phone… something I don’t think most folks should probably count on doing in early 2021.
If you haven’t managed to get your hands on a PinePhone yet, there are still a small number of Mobian Community Edition models available from the Pine64 Store for $150.
Here’s a run-down of the phone’s specs:
|PinePhone
|PinePhone Convergence Package
|Display
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR3
|3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|16GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|32GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|Wireless
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|Cameras
|5MP rear
2MP front
|5MP rear
2MP front
|Battery
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|Charging
|5V/3A
|5V/3A
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|180 – 200 grams
|180 – 200 grams
|Included accessories
|N/A
|USB-C dock
|Price
|$149
|$199
Latest Pinephone news
- Pinephone software updates: Manjaro releases daily builds, postmarketOS gets easier to install to internal storageby Brad Linder on January 28, 2021 at 8:59 pm
- PinePhone news roundup (1-24-2021)by Brad Linder on January 24, 2021 at 5:02 pm
- $1 PinePhone pogo pin breakout board lets you connect add-ons without removing the back cover ($8 microSD card extender too)by Brad Linder on January 23, 2021 at 4:30 pm