The Volla Phone is a smartphone that’s designed to run either Android or Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu. Made by a German startup called Volla, the phone was introduced through a crowdfunding campaign, and now sells for € 359 at the Volla Shop.

Now it looks like Volla may be preparing to launch a second phone.

The Volla Phone X is a rugged phone with a sturdy body and a big battery, and while details are pretty light at the moment, it will likely be available with a choice of operating systems when it goes on sale.

As spotted by TuxPhones, what appears to be a Volla Phone X prototype made its debut during a Volla Community Days live stream last week.

The phone is said to feature IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and it has a rugged case that should help protect the phone’s hardware from damage. There’s also a cover that protects the USB-C port on the bottom of the phone when you’re not using it.

With a 6,200 mAh battery, the phone will likely have the kind of battery life that’s measured in days rather than hours. And a glance at the back of the phone suggests it’ll have two rear cameras, an LED flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With a MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763) processor, the Volla Phone X probably won’t be a speed demon, but that 2.3 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor should be noticeably faster than a PinePhone, which has a 1.2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip.

Unfortunately, that chipset also means that, like the original Volla Phone, the new model will likely be unable to use an upstream Linux kernel and will instead rely on software like Halium that allows Linux distributions to use Android drivers to interact with smartphone hardware.

