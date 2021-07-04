The folks behind the Volla Phone are now taking pre-orders for a second phone that will also be available with a choice of Android or Ubuntu Touch operating systems pre-installed.
As expected, the new Volla Phone X is a rugged smartphone with similar specs to the company’s first phone, but a more durable body. It also has a bigger battery, a slightly smaller screen, and a higher price tag – the Volla Phone X is up for pre-order now for €449 (about $530) and it should begin shipping to customers in August.
By comparison the original Volla Phone sells for €359 (about $425). But while that model initially went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign before it was sold through Volla’s online store, the new Volla Phone X is skipping the crowdfunding step.
The new phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, covers that protect the USB and headphone ports when you’re not using them, and a 6,200 mAh battery which should provide longer run time. But it’s also a heavier phone (280 grams vs 190).
Still, it’s one of a relatively small number of phones available for purchase with a Linux-based operating system pre-installed as an alternative to Android. Folks who buy a model with Volla OS (the company’s version of Android) can also install Ubuntu Touch on their own if they’d prefer to go that route.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Volla Phone X:
|Volla Phone X
|Display
|6.1 inch with V-notch
19.5:9 aspect ratio
HD+ screen with 283 pixels per inch
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P23
8 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G71 MP2 GPU @ 770 MHz
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
microSD (up to 256GB)
|Wireless
|Dual-band WiFi
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
NFC
4G LTE
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
Dual nano SIM
|Cameras
|13MP + 2MP rear w/PDAF
8MP MP front
|Battery
|6,200 mAh
9V/2A fast charging (wired)
Wireless charging
|Sensors
|Proximity
Gyroscope
Light
Geometric
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|No
|Dimensions
|280 grams
|Price
|€449 (~$530)