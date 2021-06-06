Trying out different operating systems on the PinePhone is as simple as flashing a bootable disk image to a microSD card, inserting it in the phone, and powering it on and the instructions for installing an OS to built-in storage are almost as simple.

Not sure which operating system you want to install though? That’s where a tool like Megi’s multi-distro demo image can come in handy. Instead of flashing a single operating system to a microSD card, this image lets you flash a whole bunch and then choose which one you want to run when you boot your phone.

The latest version was released a few days ago, and it contains 15 different operating systems including Arch, Fedora, Mobian, Sailfish, Ubuntu Touch and several different versions of postmareketOS and Manjaro with different user interfaces.

The entire image takes up about 6.5 GB of disk space to download, so it should easily fit on an 8GB or larger microSD card – although you may want a larger card if you plan to install applications, update any of the operating systems, or do more than poke around in any of the included Linux distros.

Note that the image is also compressed using zstd, and some image flashing utilities like balenaEtcher and Rufus don’t support that compression algorithm, so depending on the tools you’re using, you may need to extract the archive before flashing, in which case it takes up about 10GB of disk space.

While you could theoretically use Megi’s tool to run the Linux distribution of your choice indefinitely, the multi-boot image is really designed for folks who want a quick way to demonstrate a bunch of different operating systems without having to install and flash them individually.

That’s because Megi modifies the boot images so they all use the same kernel, boot manager, and modem driver, among other things. You may not get all the same features in this image as you would if you downloaded and installed standalone versions of each operating system. And you may run into trouble if you try installing updates to the operating systems pre-installed in this image.

I took a look at an earlier build of Megi’s multi-distro demo image late last year, but while the underlying idea behind the new build is the same, the software is about 7-8 months newer. Developers of PinePhone-friendly Linux distributions have made a lot of improvements in that time, with major updates affecting the user interfaces, power consumption, camera functionality, and much more.

Megi’s June 2nd, 2021 multi-distro image is the first update of the year, and it brings up-to-date versions of operating systems including:

Arch Linux ARM 2021-06-02

Arch Linux ARM / dreemurrs 20210522

Fedora 0.5.0

Lune OS 2021-05-29

Maemo Leste 20210530

Manjaro / Phosh beta10

Manjaro / Plasma 20210602

Mobian 20210602

posmarketOS / Plasma Desktop 2021-06-02

posmarketOS / GNOME 2021-06-02

posmarketOS / Plasma Mobile v21.03-20210529

posmarketOS / Phosh v21.03-20210529

Sailfish 1.1-4.0.1.48 20210601

posmarketOS / sxmo edge-20210526-0123

Ubuntu Touch 2021-05-27

Megi’s image uses his p-boot bootloader which loads almost immediately when you press the power button to turn on the PinePhone, and which allows you to choose between different operating systems by using the volume up and down keys to navigate and the power button to select.