Sailfish OS is a Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that made its debut on the Jolla Phone, which first shipped in 2013. Jolla shifted its focus from hardware to software years ago, and with Sailfish OS 4.1 rolling out now, the company says it’s ending support for the original Jolla Phone.

Sailfish OS 4.1 does, however, support a number of newer devices including the Jolla C, Jolla Tablet, and several Sailfish Xperia smartphones as well as the Planet Computers Gemini PDA.

The latest version of Sailfish OS also brings a number of bug fixes and a handful of new apps and features.

You can find a detailed breakdown in the release notes, or check out a video overview from Leszek Lesner, but here are some highlights:

There’s a new audio recorder included as one of the default apps for Sailfish

Android app support for some Sony Xperia phones has been updated to Android 10 (API level 29)

The Sony Xperia 10 II supports 64-bit Android apps

Android app rotation is fixed

Other bug fixes include support for ad blocking, uploading of backups to OneDrive, and sending email messages over IPv6 networks.

