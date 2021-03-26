Developer Martign Braam, who created the Megapixels camera app for the PinePhone and other Linux smartphones, recently wrote an article asking whether folks who are buying Linux phones really want Linux phones.

As I’ve mentioned, folks who are looking for an Android or iOS-like experience with access to millions of apps that “just work” will probably be disappointed by the current state of software for phones like the PinePhone and Librem 5.

They’re not just phones that ship without Apple or Google software. They’re open platforms that allow anyone to create their own apps, operating systems, bootloaders, and more. If that’s a little too ambitious, you can also contribute to existing projects. If you’re not happy with what the phones can do, you can roll up your sleeves and try your hand at making them do something else by writing code.

That’s not something everyone is going to want to do. I’m personally much more of a beta tester than a coder when it comes to Linux phones – I bought a PinePhone and started this website to keep track of the developments made by others rather than to write my own software.

Maybe one day casual users who don’t know how to code and who are scared by the command line might find Linux phones to be as user-friendly as Linux desktops running Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, or Fedora. But right now these are phones for hackers/makers/and early adopters.

Here’s a roundup of news, opinion and how-to articles about Linux phones and related devices from the past week or so.

Developer Martijn Braam wonders whether the people buying Linux phones actually want what Linux phones today have to offer.

Glacier user interface for Nemo Mobile on Manjaro (work in progress) [@NeoChapay]

Nemo Mobile is now based on Manjaro, and developers are working on porting the Glacier user interface to work with the new base operating system. There are still some kinks to work out, but recent builds are available for download if you want to try it out and/or contribute.

Librem 5 camera is now working [@dos1]

When the Librem 5 smartphone began shipping to customers, the phone’s software couldn’t actually make use of the rear camera, so there was no way to take pictures. Now there is.