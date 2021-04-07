There’s a free and open source tool called GNOME Tweaks that lets you customize a number of settings for desktop and laptop computers using the GNOME desktop environment.

Now developer Martijn Braam is bringing that idea to mobile devices. The new postmarketOS Tweaks tool is inspired by GNOME Tweaks, but as the name suggests it’s designed for phones and other devices running the postmarketOS Linux distribution.

Among other things, it can be used to adjust fonts, themes, and other settings including clock styles, animations, and power settings.

Braam notes that postmarketOS Tweaks itself is customizable. The settings pages are defined by config files, so it’s easy for developers to ship a different version of the tool with appropriate settings for the different user interfaces available for postmarketOS such as Phosh, Plasma Mobile, or Sxmo.

In a demo video, Braam shows how the tool can be used to offer a series of toggles and drop-down menus to let you do things like:

Have the status bar clock show the day of week, date, or seconds.

Enable or disable transition animations.

Toggle automatic suspend after x minutes on battery power or while plugged in.

Change the system theme and icon set.

Choose font type, size, and rendering/scaling settings.

PostmarketOS Tweaks should be available in upcoming builds of postmarketOS once the application is merged. You can find the source code at Sourcehut and there’s some information about postmarketOS Tweaks and Braam’s other apps at his website.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

LinkedIn

