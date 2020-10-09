Plasma Mobile is a user interface designed for smartphones running Linux-based operating systems such as postmarketOS, KDE Neon, and Manjaro ARM.

It’s a mobile version of the Plasma Desktop software designed for Linux notebook and desktop computers, but with a UI and suite of apps that have been optimized for small, touchscreen devices.

While Plasma Mobile is still very much a work in progress, it is making progress, and over the past month the software picked up a new virtual keyboard, a redesigned lockscreen, and several other new apps.

Here are some of the changes made to Plasma Mobile in September, according to a blog post from the development team.

The new Lockscreen supports tablet-sized screens as well as smartphone displays, has a smaller time and date section that takes up less space, and features a new keypad that appears over a blurred background. There are also support for basic notifications on the lockscreen.

Plasma Mobile now uses Maliit Keyboard 2 as its Virtual keyboard, and a number of bug fixes and improvements have been made to help it work properly.

Arkade is a new “collection of games” that includes support for high scores and achievements. So far there are only three simple games including a Tetris clone, a Connect Four clone, and one of those games where you match balls of the same color (there have been so many iterations of this over the years that I’m not sure what to call this a clone of).

The KWeather app is already an attractive weather app for mobile, but work is underway to add support for background animations (optional) and weather alerts.

You can find more images and read about other changes at the Plasma Mobile blog, or visit the Plasma Mobile website for information about installing an OS that uses the software on supported devices (including the Google Nexus 5X, PinePhone and other phones that support postmarketOS).