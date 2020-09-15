The PinePhone is a smartphone from Pine64 designed as an affordable device capable of running free and open source operating systems including postmarketOS, UBports Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish, Mobian, and Manjaro.
While it has entry-level hardware, it also has some features that are uncommon on modern smartphones, including a removable battery (which can be replaced with any Samsung J7 form factor battery) and hardware kill switches that can disable the mic, cameras, or wireless features of the phone when you need more privacy.
Aimed at developers and early adopters, the PinePhone is not generally available year-round, but Pine64 makes limited quantities available in batches several times per. You can find more details in the spec table blow, or check out Pine64’s PinePhone website and Wiki.
|PinePhone
|PinePhone Convergence Package
|Display
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR3
|3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|16GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|32GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|Wireless
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|Cameras
|5MP rear
2MP front
|5MP rear
2MP front
|Battery
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|Charging
|5V/3A
|5V/3A
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|180 – 200 grams
|180 – 200 grams
|Included accessories
|N/A
|USB-C dock
|Price
|$149
|$199