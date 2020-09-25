The PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition smartphone is coming soon, the developers have been working to make Manjaro ARM ready for smartphones, and @linmobblog has recorded a few videos showing the OS in action so far.
Meanwhile developer Martijn Braam has been hard at work on the new Megapixels app for PinePhones, enabling support for much higher quality image capture and support for hardware-accelerated 30 frames per second video previews using the viewfinder.
Here’s a roundup of recent PinePhone-related news:
- The new Pine Store is live [Pine64]
After going down for a few days following a security incident, the folks at Pine64 have not only brought the Pine Store back online, but it’s a brand new version of the store with an improved design, better categorization, and support for more payment options.
- PinePhone camera adventures, part 3 [Martijn Braam]
Developer Martign Braam has been working on a new camera app for the PinePhone called Megapixels which uses hardware-accelerated graphics to bring 30 frames per second video to the viewfinder and higher quality image capture. It’s still under development, but he’s been sharing updates on Twitter and YouTube over the past few weeks, and he writes up some of his progress in a this blog post, which also includes a sample image – it won’t blow away iPhone or Pixel users, but it’s a step up from most images captured using a PinePhone camera up until now.
- There’s a new build of openSUSE for the PinePhone [@hadrianweb]
Improvements include updates to the UI, new fonts for the terminal, and more.
- Manjaro Lomiri Alpha 1 on the PinePhone [LINMOBnet/YouTube]
This 15 minute video walks you through a recent built of Manjaro Linux running on the PinePhone with the Lomiri user interface (developed by UBports)
- Manjaro Phosh Alpha 1 PinePhone walkthrough [LINMOBnet/YouTube]
This even longer (37 minute) video takes a look at a different user experience with the phosh phone shell developed by Purism.
- PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition box design revealed [@ManjaroLinux]
While the software is clearly the star of the show, now you can also see what the box artwork will look like when the PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition smartphone ships.
We are happy to reveal our #box #design of the upcoming #pinephone @ManjaroLinuxARM #community #edition by @thepine64! Pre-Order now: https://t.co/S9Tg9nTZt4 pic.twitter.com/VJMmoNdjtN
— Manjaro Linux (@ManjaroLinux) September 25, 2020
Oh, and one more update — there’s no official update in the Pine64 August/September shipping thread yet, but it would seem that the company has begun shipping PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition smartphones to customers in the US who ordered them over the summer. I know this, because I got a shipment notification for my order the other day.
Customers in Europe already began receiving their orders earlier this month.
You can keep up on the latest Linux smartphone news by following Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter or by subscribing to our RSS feed.