The PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition smartphone is coming soon, the developers have been working to make Manjaro ARM ready for smartphones, and @linmobblog has recorded a few videos showing the OS in action so far.

Meanwhile developer Martijn Braam has been hard at work on the new Megapixels app for PinePhones, enabling support for much higher quality image capture and support for hardware-accelerated 30 frames per second video previews using the viewfinder.

Here’s a roundup of recent PinePhone-related news:

Oh, and one more update — there’s no official update in the Pine64 August/September shipping thread yet, but it would seem that the company has begun shipping PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition smartphones to customers in the US who ordered them over the summer. I know this, because I got a shipment notification for my order the other day.

Customers in Europe already began receiving their orders earlier this month.

