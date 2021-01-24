It’s been a busy week for PinePhone hardware and software developers. If you’ve been following LinuxSmartphone on Twitter you may have noticed that developers have made progress in making several different Linux distributions more usable, while other developers have been working to bring open source firmware to the PinePhone’s modem.

The PinePhone KDE Community Edition has also begun shipping recently, the Mobian Community Edition model is up for pre-order. And the official keyboard add-on is coming along nicely, as is the semi-official fingerprint reader accessory.

Here’s a roundup of recent developments in the PinePhone world:

We worked with the community on the #PinePhone‘s keyboard layout over the weekend. After some push and pull, and a total of 6 complete layout revisions, we arrived at a compromise that most ought to be happy with.

