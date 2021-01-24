It’s been a busy week for PinePhone hardware and software developers. If you’ve been following LinuxSmartphone on Twitter you may have noticed that developers have made progress in making several different Linux distributions more usable, while other developers have been working to bring open source firmware to the PinePhone’s modem.

The PinePhone KDE Community Edition has also begun shipping recently, the Mobian Community Edition model is up for pre-order. And the official keyboard add-on is coming along nicely, as is the semi-official fingerprint reader accessory.

Left: 2nd-gen fingerprint reader prototype / Right: 1st-gen via /u/zschroeder6212

Here’s a roundup of recent developments in the PinePhone world:


  1. Nice round-up, thanks for featuring my content!

    Minor nitpick: ScardracS tweet is not the original source for OpenMandriva. Their sourceforge (https://sourceforge.net/projects/openmandriva/files/release/4.2/RC/Pinephone/) is – that’s where future images are likely to be published. It’s in its early stages and has some issues, but I like how they took Plasma Mobile and replaced (the patched downstream version) of ofono with Modem Manager (which is also used with Phosh).

