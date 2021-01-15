The next version of the PinePhone to ship will be the PinePhone Mobian Community Edition. It goes up for pre-order from the Pine64 Store January 18
It’ll sell for $150 and up and the phone will ship with the Debian-based Mobian operating system pre-installed.
The PinePhone is designed to be an inexpensive, hackable smartphone with support for a range of different operating systems, and previous Community Edition models have shipped with Ubuntu Touch, postmarketOS, and Manjaro operating systems pre-installed… although users are free to change the operating system.
Mobian is a GNU/Linux distribution that was founded last year to port the Debian operating system to run on mobile devices like the PinePhone.
The Mobian build that will ship with the PinePhone Mobian Community Edition uses a mainline Linux kernel with some patches to ensure support for the phone’s hardware and the Phosh user interface.
Like most mobile Linux projects, Mobian is still very much a work in progress. But it already supports all of the PinePhone’s key hardware including 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, cameras, and USB. You can use it to make phone calls, surf the web, install and run applications, and it supports deep sleep.
As with the past few Community Edition PinePhone models, the Mobian version will be available in two configurations:
- 2GB RAM/16GB eMMC storage for $149
- 3GB RAM/32GB eMMC storage + USB-C dock for $199
The USB-C dock gives you HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports, making it possible to connect the phone to an external display, mouse, keyboard or other accessories to run mobile or desktop apps on a larger screen and use your phone like a desktop computer.
|PinePhone
|PinePhone Convergence Package
|Display
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|5.95 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|Allwinner A64
4 x ARM Cortex-A53
Mali-400 MP2 graphics
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR3
|3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|16GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|32GB eMMC
microSD (up to 2TB)
|Wireless
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
4G LTE (Quectel E-25G)
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
|Cameras
|5MP rear
2MP front
|5MP rear
2MP front
|Battery
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|3,000 mAh (removable)
|Charging
|5V/3A
|5V/3A
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Modem
WiFi/Bluetooth
Microphone
Rear camera
Front camera
Headphone
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|180 – 200 grams
|180 – 200 grams
|Included accessories
|N/A
|USB-C dock
|Price
|$149
|$199