The next version of the PinePhone to ship will be the PinePhone Mobian Community Edition. It goes up for pre-order from the Pine64 Store January 18

It’ll sell for $150 and up and the phone will ship with the Debian-based Mobian operating system pre-installed.

The PinePhone is designed to be an inexpensive, hackable smartphone with support for a range of different operating systems, and previous Community Edition models have shipped with Ubuntu Touch, postmarketOS, and Manjaro operating systems pre-installed… although users are free to change the operating system.

Mobian is a GNU/Linux distribution that was founded last year to port the Debian operating system to run on mobile devices like the PinePhone.

The Mobian build that will ship with the PinePhone Mobian Community Edition uses a mainline Linux kernel with some patches to ensure support for the phone’s hardware and the Phosh user interface.

Like most mobile Linux projects, Mobian is still very much a work in progress. But it already supports all of the PinePhone’s key hardware including 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, cameras, and USB. You can use it to make phone calls, surf the web, install and run applications, and it supports deep sleep.

As with the past few Community Edition PinePhone models, the Mobian version will be available in two configurations:

2GB RAM/16GB eMMC storage for $149

3GB RAM/32GB eMMC storage + USB-C dock for $199

The USB-C dock gives you HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports, making it possible to connect the phone to an external display, mouse, keyboard or other accessories to run mobile or desktop apps on a larger screen and use your phone like a desktop computer.

PinePhone PinePhone Convergence Package Display 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD Processor Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz

Mali-400 MP2 graphics Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics RAM 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) 32GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Cameras 5MP rear

2MP front 5MP rear

2MP front Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 3,000 mAh (removable) Charging 5V/3A 5V/3A Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume Power

Volume Hardware kill switches Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Dimensions 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 180 – 200 grams 180 – 200 grams Included accessories N/A USB-C dock Price $149 $199

via Mobian and Pine64

