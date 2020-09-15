The PinePhone may be a smartphone designed to run any operating system you care to load on it. But Pine64 has been partnering with developers to offer PinePhone Community Edition devices that come pre-loaded with a specific OS, and which have a logo for that OS on the back.

Next up? The PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition. First announced in August, it goes up for pre-order on September 17th for $149 and up.

Manjaro is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, but known for being easier to install and use than Arch, with an emphasis on out-of-the-box functionality that has helped Manjaro become one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions in recent years.

The mobile version of Manjaro supports devices with ARM processors and there are builds available with the three user interfaces:

phosh (Purism’s phone shell developed for the Librem 5)

lomiri (developed by the UBports team for Ubuntu Touch)

plasma-mobile (developed by the KDE team)

The developers are still deciding which UI will be the default on the PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition when it ships, but users should be able to switch environments after the fact.

And like every PinePhone, the new Community Edition device isn’t limited to running the software that comes pre-loaded. The bootloader is unlocked, so you can replace the operating system. And there’s also support for booting from a microSD card if you want to try a different OS without removing Manjaro first.

There’s also multi-boot support.

The PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition will be available in two prices/configurations:

Standard version for $149 – 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage

Convergence package for $199 – 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage

The convergence package also includes a USB-C dock that makes it easy to use Pine64’s smartphone like a desktop computer by connecting an external monitor, mouse, keyboard, or other accessories.

Just keep in mind that like most GNU/Linux distros available for smartphones today, Manjaro ARM is still very much a work in progress and not necessarily ready to be a full-fledged replacement for Android or iOS as a daily driver for most people.

PinePhone PinePhone Convergence Package Display 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD Processor Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics RAM 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) 32GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Cameras 5MP rear

2MP front 5MP rear

2MP front Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 3,000 mAh (removable) Charging 5V/3A 5V/3A Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume Power

Volume Hardware kill switches Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Dimensions 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 180 – 200 grams 180 – 200 grams Included accessories N/A USB-C dock Price $149 $199

via Pine64 September Update