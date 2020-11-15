The PinePhone is an inexpensive smartphone capable of running a variety of different Linux-based operating systems. But the folks at Pine64 have been partnering with developers to ship a series of Community Edition phones with a specific OS pre-installed, and a custom logo on the back of the phone.

Pine64 had previously offered PinePhone UBports (Ubuntu Touch) and postmarketOS Community Edition phones, and the company is currently shipping PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition phones to customers.

Up next? The PinePhone KDE Community Edition.

While the hardware is largely the same as the least few versions of the phone, the newest Community Edition will shop with the KDE Neon operating system featuring the Plasma Mobile user interface pre-installed, along with a small set of mobile apps including a file manager, web browser, weather, clock, calendar, SMS, and phone dialer apps, and of course a terminal emulator.

Pine64 will also donate a portion of revenue from sales of the phone to the KDE Plasma Mobile team.

I took a recent build of KDE Neon with Plasma Mobile for a spin on my PinePhone last week, and while performance is a little buggy at the moment, the UI is attractive and we’ll thought out. The development. Team has also been making rapid progress, so the version that ships with the PinePhone KDE Community Edition may be a bit more polished than the recent nightly build I tested… And even if it isn’t, I’d expect things to get better over time through software updates.

The PinePhone KDE Community Edition goes up for pre-order December 1, and like the last few versions of the PinePhone, it will be available in two versions:

2GB RAM/16GB storage for $149

3GB RAM/32GB storage + convergence dock for $199

The convergence dock is a USB-C hub that allows you to connect a display, ethernet cable, and usb accessories to the PinePhone and use it like a desktop computer.

You can find out more about the latest Community Edition PinePhone in a blog post from the KDE team, and in the Pine64 November update article.