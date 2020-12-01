As promised, the PinePhone KDE Plasma Mobile Community Edition is now available for pre-order from the Pine64 store.

Expected to ship in January 2021, the phone will be the first smartphone to ship with the KDE Plasma Mobile user interface out of the box. But like all PinePhones, users will be free to run different operating systems either by booting from a microSD card or by replacing the software that comes pre-installed.

The basic PinePhone KDE Community Edition smartphone is priced at $150, but customers can also pre-order a Convergence Package version that has extra RAM and storage and comes bundled with a USB-C dock that lets you connect an external display, keyboard, mouse, and other accessories.

While the new phone will have the Plasma Mobile user interface, the operating system is actually Manjaro ARM — the same OS that shipped with the previous community edition PinePhone.

That’s because Plasma Mobile is a UI rather than a full-fledged operating system. There are official builds available for several operating systems including postmarketOS, KDE Neon, and Manjaro. And while KDE Neon was previously the “recommended” option for folks that wanted to try out Plasma Mobile, the developers have decided to use Manjaro for the PinePhone KDE Community Edition since the Manjaro team already has experience optimizing their OS for Pine64’s smartphone.

That means the user interface (including the home screen, notifications, gesture controls, and app launcher) will look very similar to KDE Neon, but some of the core apps and features may be different since the base operating system is the Arch-based Manjaro rather than the Ubuntu-based KDE Neon.

Here’s a video I shot a few weeks ago that shows off a recent nightly build of KDE Neon with Plasma Mobile on the PinePhone:

Aside from the KDE logo on the back of the phone and the pre-installed software, the only other thing setting the new phone apart from other recent PinePhone versions will be the artwork on the box that the phone ships in and the fact that Pine64 will donate $10 per device sold to KDE e.V.

In terms of hardware, here’s what you get from the standard PinePhone and the Convergence Pack version.

PinePhone PinePhone Convergence Package Display 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD Processor Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz

Mali-400 MP2 graphics Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics RAM 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) 32GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Cameras 5MP rear

2MP front 5MP rear

2MP front Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 3,000 mAh (removable) Charging 5V/3A 5V/3A Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume Power

Volume Hardware kill switches Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Dimensions 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 180 – 200 grams 180 – 200 grams Included accessories N/A USB-C dock Price $150 $200

One other thing worth pointing out? For the first time Pine64 has updated its store pricing.

The two versions of the PinePhone KDE Plasma Mobile Community Edition are still priced at $150 and $200, respectively. But those prices are now described as a “community price” that represents a $100 discount off the eventual “retail price,” suggesting that folks who wait too long to buy a Pinephone may end up paying $250 to $300.