The Volla Phone is a crowdfunded smartphone designed to ship with a version of Android that’s been stripped of proprietary Google apps and features.

As a stretch goal, the creators of the Volla Phone project promised to support a GNU/Linux-based operating system. Since that goal was reached, the Volla Phone can be ordered with a choice of the Android-based Volla OS or with Ubuntu Touch.

There’s also a community-supported build of the Linux-based Sailfish operating system for the Volla Phone.

The Volla Phone is up for pre-order through Indiegogo.

Volla Phone
Display6.3  inch with V-notch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P23
8 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz
Mali-G71 MP2 GPU @ 770 MHz
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
microSD (up to 256GB)
WirelessDual-band WiFi
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
4G LTE Cat 6
PortsUSB-C
3.5mm audio
Dual nano SIM
Cameras16MP + 2MP rear w/PDAF
16MP MP front
Battery5,000 mAh
9V/2A fast charging (wired)
Wireless charging
Sensors Fingerprint (rear)
Gravity
Proximity
Light
Geomagnetic
ButtonsPower
Volume
Hardware kill switchesNo
Dimensions???
Price€359 (~$420)

