The Volla Phone is a crowdfunded smartphone designed to ship with a version of Android that’s been stripped of proprietary Google apps and features.
As a stretch goal, the creators of the Volla Phone project promised to support a GNU/Linux-based operating system. Since that goal was reached, the Volla Phone can be ordered with a choice of the Android-based Volla OS or with Ubuntu Touch.
There’s also a community-supported build of the Linux-based Sailfish operating system for the Volla Phone.
The Volla Phone is up for pre-order through Indiegogo.
|Volla Phone
|Display
|6.3 inch with V-notch
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P23
8 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz
Mali-G71 MP2 GPU @ 770 MHz
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
microSD (up to 256GB)
|Wireless
|Dual-band WiFi
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
4G LTE Cat 6
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
Dual nano SIM
|Cameras
|16MP + 2MP rear w/PDAF
16MP MP front
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
9V/2A fast charging (wired)
Wireless charging
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear)
Gravity
Proximity
Light
Geomagnetic
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|No
|Dimensions
|???
|Price
|€359 (~$420)
