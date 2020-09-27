The Volla Phone is a crowdfunded smartphone designed to ship with a version of Android that’s been stripped of proprietary Google apps and features.

As a stretch goal, the creators of the Volla Phone project promised to support a GNU/Linux-based operating system. Since that goal was reached, the Volla Phone can be ordered with a choice of the Android-based Volla OS or with Ubuntu Touch.

There’s also a community-supported build of the Linux-based Sailfish operating system for the Volla Phone.

The Volla Phone is up for pre-order through Indiegogo.

Volla Phone Display 6.3 inch with V-notch Processor MediaTek Helio P23

8 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz

Mali-G71 MP2 GPU @ 770 MHz RAM 4GB Storage 64GB

microSD (up to 256GB) Wireless Dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

4G LTE Cat 6 Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio

Dual nano SIM Cameras 16MP + 2MP rear w/PDAF

16MP MP front Battery 5,000 mAh

9V/2A fast charging (wired)

Wireless charging Sensors Fingerprint (rear)

Gravity

Proximity

Light

Geomagnetic Buttons Power

Volume Hardware kill switches No Dimensions ??? Price €359 (~$420)

