After spending years producing and selling laptops that come with GNU/Linux-based software and an emphasis on user privacy, Purism unveiled plans in 2017 to make its first smartphone.
Two years later, the company started shipping the first Purism Librem 5 smartphones.
The phone is up for pre-order from Purism for $749, but if you order today you won’t receive a phone for 6 months, as Purism is producing the phone in batches. The basic specs remain the same for all models so far, but the PCB, case, and other hardware elements may vary from batch to batch.
The Librem 5 ships with a version of Purism’s PureOS, a GNU/Linux distribution with a phone shell/user interface called phosh.
You can find out more at the Purism Librem 5 website, product announcement, or in the spec table below.
|Librem 5
|Display
|5.7 inch
1440 x 720 pixel
IPS LCD
|Processor
|NXP i.MX8M
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.5 GHz
Vivante GC7000Lite GPU
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
microSD
|Wireless
|WiFi 4 (dual-band)
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS (Teseo LIV3F GNSS)
4G LTE (Gemalto PLS8)
|Ports
|USB-C 3.0
3.5mm audio
Smartcard
|Cameras
|13MP rear
8MP front
|Battery
|3,500 mAh (removable)
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Compass
Ambient Light
Barometer
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Hardware kill switches
|WiFi/Bluetooth
Cellular Baseband
Cameras/Mic
(Turn off all three to also disable IMU+compass, GNSS, ambient light, and proximity sensors)
|Dimensions
|150 x 75 x 15.5mm (Aspen Batch)
|Price
|$149