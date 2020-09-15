After spending years producing and selling laptops that come with GNU/Linux-based software and an emphasis on user privacy, Purism unveiled plans in 2017 to make its first smartphone.

Two years later, the company started shipping the first Purism Librem 5 smartphones.

The phone is up for pre-order from Purism for $749, but if you order today you won’t receive a phone for 6 months, as Purism is producing the phone in batches. The basic specs remain the same for all models so far, but the PCB, case, and other hardware elements may vary from batch to batch.

The Librem 5 ships with a version of Purism’s PureOS, a GNU/Linux distribution with a phone shell/user interface called phosh.

You can find out more at the Purism Librem 5 website, product announcement, or in the spec table below.