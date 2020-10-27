The F(x)tec Pro1-X is a smartphone with a slide-out, 66-key keyboard available with a QWERTY or QWERTZY layout.

Developed by the folks at F(x)tec, the phone began its life as a project to design a keyboard for the Motorola Moto Z line of modular smartphones, but the team eventually decided to shift focus and build a complete Android phone called the F(x)tec Pro1, which was released in 2019.

In the fall of 2020, the team introduced the Pro1-X with a few key differences: it’s available with more memory and storage than the original, and in addition to Android it’s available with either the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch or Android-based LineageOS operating systems pre-installed.

The phone is available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and should ship in March, 2021.