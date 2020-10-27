The F(x)tec Pro1-X is a smartphone with a slide-out, 66-key keyboard available with a QWERTY or QWERTZY layout.
Developed by the folks at F(x)tec, the phone began its life as a project to design a keyboard for the Motorola Moto Z line of modular smartphones, but the team eventually decided to shift focus and build a complete Android phone called the F(x)tec Pro1, which was released in 2019.
In the fall of 2020, the team introduced the Pro1-X with a few key differences: it’s available with more memory and storage than the original, and in addition to Android it’s available with either the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch or Android-based LineageOS operating systems pre-installed.
The phone is available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and should ship in March, 2021.
|Display
|5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel
AMOLED (curved edges)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|RAM
|6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1
microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
|Keyboard
|66-key
5-rows
backlit
QWERTY and QWERTZ options
|Battery
|3,200 mAh
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Proximity
Magnetometer
Ambient Light
Hall Sensor
Fingerprint reader (side mounted)
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Wireless
|Global 4G LTE
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Ports
|USB Type-C (w/HDMI video out support)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Nano SIM (second SIM slot shared with microSD card reader)
|Cameras
|12MP Sony IMX363 + 5MP (rear)
8MP fixed-focus (front)
|OS support
|Dimensions
|154mm x 73.6mm x 13.98mm
|Price
|$599 and up (crowdfunding)
$829 and up (retail)