The Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator is a smartphone that could easily be mistaken for a tiny laptop thanks to its clamshell-style design and physical keyboard designed for touch typing.

Launched through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in 2018, the phone is now available for purchase from Planet Computers and comes with a choice of Android or Debian Linux operating systems (or a dual-boot option), and there’s also an experimental build of Sailfish OS for the device.

Display5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel (primary)
1.91 inch, 570 x 240 pixel AMOLED (cover display)
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
microSD card reader
Keyboard53-key
5-rows
backlit
Available with multiple language/region layouts
Battery4,220 mAh
SensorsAccelerator
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Ambient Light
Fingerprint reader
ButtonsPower
Volume
Wireless4G LTE
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Ports2 x USB Type-C
3.5mm headphone
2 x nano SIM
3.5mm audio
Cameras24MP world-facing
5MP front-facing (when open)
OS support
  • Android
  • Debian Linux
  • Kali Linux
  • Sailfish OS
Dimensions173mm x  171mm x 79.3mm
Weight326 grams
Price£601 ($785)

