The Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator is a smartphone that could easily be mistaken for a tiny laptop thanks to its clamshell-style design and physical keyboard designed for touch typing.

Launched through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in 2018, the phone is now available for purchase from Planet Computers and comes with a choice of Android or Debian Linux operating systems (or a dual-boot option), and there’s also an experimental build of Sailfish OS for the device.

Display 5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel (primary)

1.91 inch, 570 x 240 pixel AMOLED (cover display) Processor MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

microSD card reader Keyboard 53-key

5-rows

backlit

Available with multiple language/region layouts Battery 4,220 mAh Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Ambient Light

Fingerprint reader Buttons Power

Volume Wireless 4G LTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Ports 2 x USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone

2 x nano SIM

3.5mm audio Cameras 24MP world-facing

5MP front-facing (when open) OS support Android

Debian Linux

Kali Linux

Sailfish OS Dimensions 173mm x 171mm x 79.3mm Weight 326 grams Price £601 ($785)

