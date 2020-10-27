The Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator is a smartphone that could easily be mistaken for a tiny laptop thanks to its clamshell-style design and physical keyboard designed for touch typing.
Launched through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in 2018, the phone is now available for purchase from Planet Computers and comes with a choice of Android or Debian Linux operating systems (or a dual-boot option), and there’s also an experimental build of Sailfish OS for the device.
|Display
|5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel (primary)
1.91 inch, 570 x 240 pixel AMOLED (cover display)
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P70
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
microSD card reader
|Keyboard
|53-key
5-rows
backlit
Available with multiple language/region layouts
|Battery
|4,220 mAh
|Sensors
|Accelerator
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Ambient Light
Fingerprint reader
|Buttons
|Power
Volume
|Wireless
|4G LTE
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Ports
|2 x USB Type-C
3.5mm headphone
2 x nano SIM
3.5mm audio
|Cameras
|24MP world-facing
5MP front-facing (when open)
|OS support
|Dimensions
|173mm x 171mm x 79.3mm
|Weight
|326 grams
|Price
|£601 ($785)
- Cosmo Communicator’s Linux OS gains new cover screen featuresby Brad Linder on October 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm