For example, you can swipe up on the lock screen to dismiss it, swipe down from the top of the display to view a quick settings-like panel or swipe up from the bottom to close apps.

From any app screen you can swipe from the left or right edge toward the center to return to the home screen. And from the home screen you can swipe right-to-left to view a list of currently-running apps, or left-to-right for a notification screen.

Glacier also includes a simple, but touch-friendly Dialer, messaging, and contacts apps, a photo gallery app, music player, as well as a virtual keyboard, and of course, a Settings app.

The problem is that when you open the Settings app on a PinePhone right now, the top won’t be visible, which you cannot access the Date and Time, Desktop, or keyboard settings or adjust the screen brightness.

I know which items are cut off because you can pull down on the Settings screen to see them, but you cannot select them because as soon as you lift your finger, the screen bounces back to its prior state.

While the latest builds of Nemo Mobile are buggy, the user interface is also pretty fluid and responsive, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the developers do next.

If you want to test Nemo or Glacier, you can find the latest pre-compiled images at the Nemo Mobile website, or follow the project Twitter, Telegram, Matrix, or IRC for updates (there are links at the bottom of the Nemo homepage).

You can also find a build of postmarketOS with Glacier UX at the PostmarketOS PinePhone image download page. And you can also try out Glacier on other devices by installing it using a Sailfish OS emulator or VirtualBox image.

