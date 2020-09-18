The Pinephone Manjaro Community Edition smartphone is now up for for pre-order from the Pine Store, which means customers can reserve a phone that will ship with a mobile-friendly version of the popular Manjaro GNU/Linux distribution.
Manjaro ARM is very much a work in progress a the moment, but the developers have been making progress, and sharing some details of the latest developments in a series of recent tweets. A public beta is coming soon.
There are Manjaro ARM nightly builds available with three different desktop environments/user shells at the moment, including:
- lomiri (UBports)
- phosh (Purism)
- plasma-mobile (KDE)
Recently the team shared a few pictures and videos that show off:
- The new Manjaro setup wizard and keyboard for phone users
- An app switcher that users 3D animations
- Hardware-accelerated web browsing and video playback
- An advanced keyboard app with support for terminal functions
Testing GPU accelerated browser on the upcoming @ManjaroLinuxARM #pinephone edition by @thepine64… pic.twitter.com/UxaCsB26yL
— Manjaro Linux (@ManjaroLinux) September 18, 2020
Lets welcome the brand new setup wizard and highly optimised keyboard for @thepine64 #PinePhone.
Anyone familiar with this one? #manjaro #linux #mobile #lomiri @UBports @ManjaroLinuxARM @ManjaroLinux
Try the latest test image from last night. pic.twitter.com/AAq5iA1xQN
— Furkan kardame (@fkardame) September 17, 2020
Advanced #keyboard will come to the @ManjaroLinux #PinePhone #community edition by @thepine64 pic.twitter.com/wXc1mINlem
— Manjaro Linux (@ManjaroLinux) September 17, 2020
While the Pinehone Manjaro Community Edition will be the first device to ship with Manjaro ARM pre-installed, the operating system is free and open source software that should be installable on existing PinePhone hardware (and possibly other phones or tablets with similar hardware as well – there’s already an alpha build of Manjaro for the PineTab tablet.
You can find the latest Manjaro ARM releases at the OSDN website.