The Pinephone Manjaro Community Edition smartphone is now up for for pre-order from the Pine Store, which means customers can reserve a phone that will ship with a mobile-friendly version of the popular Manjaro GNU/Linux distribution.

Manjaro ARM is very much a work in progress a the moment, but the developers have been making progress, and sharing some details of the latest developments in a series of recent tweets. A public beta is coming soon.

There are Manjaro ARM nightly builds available with three different desktop environments/user shells at the moment, including:

Recently the team shared a few pictures and videos that show off:

While the Pinehone Manjaro Community Edition will be the first device to ship with Manjaro ARM pre-installed, the operating system is free and open source software that should be installable on existing PinePhone hardware (and possibly other phones or tablets with similar hardware as well – there’s already an alpha build of Manjaro for the PineTab tablet.

You can find the latest Manjaro ARM releases at the OSDN website.