There’s a new Linux distribution for smartphones that’s the first I’m aware of to be based on the Xfce desktop environment, but while the first pre-release builds of ExpidusOS for the PinePhone are now available for download, there’s still a lot of work to be done to make it into a usable operating system.

It looks pretty though.

At this point ExpidusOS has few apps, doesn’t seem to support wireless connectivity, and while it responds to touchscreen input, there’s an always-visible cursor on the display. Screen rotation is also only partially working – you can manually rotate the display, but touch input is inaccurate when you do.

Still, the operating system shows a lot of promise, and the lead developer says a number of volunteers have joined up in hopes of making ExpidusOS a useable smartphone operating system in the coming months.

Here’s a roundup of recent Linux smartphone news:

JumpDrive v.07 adds support for the Librem 5 [JumpDrive/GitHub]

Volla Phone now available from the Volla Shop [Volla]

The Volla Phone is available with a choice of Android or Ubuntu Touch software. Initially only available through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, you can now buy one from Volla using PayPal. Folks who pre-ordered through Indiegogo in January should have their phones shipped this month.

SailfishOS browser adds Mesa support[@adampigg]

Among other things, that means the browser now runs smoothly on the PinePhone, as you can see in this short video.

Manjaro PinePhone builds with Lomiri, Phosh, and Plasma Mobile[@linmobblog/YouTube]

While the point of this video is to look at a set of recent builds of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone running the latest versions of three different user interfaces, it’s also a pretty good way to get a sense of how the three most popular Linux phone UIs (so far) look.

Megapixels 0.15.0 QR code support [Martijn Braam/YouTube]

The latest version of the Megapixels camera app for the PinePhone adds support for graphicsmagick in the post-processing script. It can also decode QR codes. This video shows QR code support in action.

ExpidusOS brings Xfce desktop environment to smartphones [ExpidusOS]

The new #ExpidusOS PinePhone operating system is a lightweight Linux distro with the Xfce desktop environment. Pre-release builds are out now and they’re very rough around the edges (almost no apps, no wireless support that I can see). But it’s an interesting project

