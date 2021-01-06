The next community edition of the PinePhone is set to ship soon. The PinePhone KDE Community Edition has been up for pre-order since last month, and it will begin shipping in mid-January with Manjaro Linux and the KDE Neon user interface pre-installed.

While the PinePhone is designed to run free and open source operating systems like Manjaro, Ubuntu Touch, and postmarketOS, the phone does still use some proprietary firmware for components like the modem… but we’re one step closer to being able to replace that firmware with open source alternatives, because developers have managed to get the modem to run Linux kernel 5.10.

The #PinePhone modem (yes, the modem) can now run Linux kernel 5.10 (@postmarketOS)… we’re sure many of you know where this is heading 🙂

Massive thanks to biktorgj, konradybcio and others. pic.twitter.com/r0k9oiuf6u — PINE64 (@thepine64) January 5, 2021



But it’s not just the PinePhone that’s seen progress in the past few weeks. Developers have been porting Ubuntu Touch, Arch Linux ARM, and other operating systems to run on new phones from F(x)Tech and UniHertz.

Ubuntu touch truly runs on anything! Amazing work by NotKit!!!! Please note this wont be a finish port without the kernel source, this uses stock kernel. Even with source, it might not happen. @Unihertz we need the kernel source to make it usable, it’s GPL! pic.twitter.com/U0KiG2DtR5 — Marius Gripsgard (@Mariogrip) January 6, 2021

Here’s a roundup of recent Linux smartphone news from around the internet.

