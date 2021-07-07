You’ve been able to watch videos on a PinePhone for a while, but up until recently most of the video players available for the phone have relied on software to render videos. That means they hammer the phone’s limited CPU resources, causing video to occasionally look choppy and often limiting playback to low resolutions.

Recently Brian Daniels discovered a method for enabling hardware-accelerated video playback using command line tools. Now support is baked into a media player called Clapper. There’s no more need fire up a terminal to start your video playback.

Hardware acceleration basically means that rather than relying on the general-purpose CPU to handle video playback, Clapper (and theoretically other applications) can leverage the PinePhone’s GPU (an ARM Mali-400 MP2 graphics processor). This leads to both smoother video playback and improved efficiency – playing videos won’t run down the phone’s battery as quickly or cause other processes that may be running in the background to slow down.

It’s still early days for hardware-accelerated video on the PinePhone. Right now enabling the feature isn’t as simple as installing an app. Instead you need to:

This may be the latest example of why the PinePhone isn’t really ready for the general public yet, but it makes an excellent device for hackers and Linux enthusiasts. A small team of developers figured out how to do something new with the phone to make it a little more usable… and it’s something that knowledgeable folks should now be able to replicate fairly easily. But it will likely be a little while before installing this particular app is as simple as downloading it from an app store or repository.

More details at Brian Daniels’ Blog

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

LinkedIn

