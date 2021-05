At LinuxSmartphones.com we strive to provide timely news, opinion, and how-to articles related to the Linux phone space. But it takes time and money to keep this site alive, and while advertising is our primary source of revenue, there are several other ways you can help support this website, even if you're using an ad blocker.*

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, this guide that may help you disable it.