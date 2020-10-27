The F(x)tec Pro1 is an unusual smartphone by contemporary standards. It has a large screen that covers most of the front of the device. But there’s also a physical keyboard that slides out from behind the screen when you need it, allowing you to use the phone like a tiny laptop.

First launched in 2019, the F(x)tec Pro1 was originally available with a custom version of Android, the phone also has an unlocked bootloader and support for running the Linux-based Sailfish OS or Android-based LineageOS.

Now F(x)tec is launching a new version of the phone that comes with a choice of Ubuntu Touch or LineageOS pre-installed. The F(x)tec Pro1-X is available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and it’s expected to ship to backers in March, 2021.

Most folks will probably end up spending at least $649 to reserve one of the phones during crowdfunding, but there are a limited number of “Super Early Bird” rewards that will be available for lower prices:

Pro1-X Super Early Bird with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $499 – available to 50 backers only

Pro1-X Super Early Bird with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage for $649 – 2,000 backers

Pro1-X Super Early Bird with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $719 – 2,000 backers

The 8GB/256GB option is new. The original Pro1 is only available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Otherwise the hardware for the new model is largely the same – it has a blue case, but the biggest change is the software.

F(x)tec has partnered with smartphone software development community xda-developers to offer a choice of LineageOS or Ubuntu Touch.

With the Ubuntu version, you get a phone running software a mobile version of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution. Ubuntu Touch was originally developed by the folks at Canonical for the canceled Ubuntu Edge smartphone, but a team of independent developers picked up where Canonical left off and founded a team called UBPorts that has continued developing the software in recent years.

The operating system is one of the more polished smartphone Linux distros I’ve seen so far, although it does have some unusual quirks – for example, the root file system is read-only by default. But there’s a user interface called Lomiri that’s based on Ubuntu’s old Unity environment, support for touch-based gestures, a software center/app store with a decent range of installable applications, and support for convergence – you can plug a phone like the F(x)tec Pro1-X into an external display to run Ubuntu apps on the big screen while using the phone’s screen as a trackpad.

LineageOS, meanwhile, is a custom operating system based on Android Open Source Project code that includes root access and additional privacy and customization options, among other things.

The F(x)tec Pro1 features a 5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED touchscreen display with curved edges and Corning Gorilla Glass 4, a slide-out keyboard with 66 keys arranged in 5 rows, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB-C port with support for HDMI output.

There are 12MP + 5MP rear cameras and 8MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, and a 3,200 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Audio features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for FM radio. And the phone supports either dual SIM cards or a single SIM card plus a microSD card.

One somewhat dated feature is the processor – like the original F(x)tec Pro1-X, the new Pro1-X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a chip that was released in late 2016. While that processor is still a lot faster than the Allwinner A64 processor used for the PinePhone, it’s a bit on the older side for an Android phone set to hit the streets in 2021.

You can find more details at the F(x)tec Pro1-X Indiegogo campaign.