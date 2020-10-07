Earlier this year one Fedora user released an unofficial script for building a version of the popular desktop Linux distribution that could run on the PinePhone.

Now things are starting to look a little more official.

Fedora Infrastructure Lead Kevin Fenzi made an announcement in the Fedora mailing list recently that the team is reviving the Fedora Mobility SIG, a group of developers interesting in bringing Fedora to phones.

The Fedora SIG has been around for a long time… but it’s been largely inactive for the past 10 years. Now that phones designed to run Linux are a a thing, the plan is to create official images for those phones, as well as some phones that ship with Android.

Work will initially focus on the PinePhone, but according to the Fedora Mobility wiki page, the team also hopes to support Purism’s Librem 5 smartphone eventually, as well as the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones “when they gain mainline kernel support.”

For now the easiest way to run Fedora on a PinePhone is to either use that unofficial build script mentioned above, or grab the latest compiled image from the developer’s GitHub page (although the latest version right now is already several months out of date).

You can find more details or participate by joining the Fedora Mobility SIG’s chat rooms:

Or check out the Fedora Mobility Wiki and Fedora ARM architecture page for more information.

via TuxPhones