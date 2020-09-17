Linux Smartphones is a free, ad-supported website featuring mobile tech news, reviews, tips, tricks, and analysis. Founded in 2020, Liliputing relies on a mix of advertising and affiliate marketing and donations to keep the lights on.

In order to better serve readers, this site uses Google Analytics and WP Stats to track some user behavior in order to gauge popularity of articles, links, and other content.

And in order to serve relevant advertisements, this site partners with a number of ad partners who use tracking cookies and other technologies that collect some user data.

You can find out more about those advertising and analytics services in our privacy policy.

While we understand that you may be reluctant to let those partners collect your data, your decision will have an impact on our bottom line.

If you’d like to reconsider your choice, you can click this link to opt-in to data collection:

Change your data collection preferences

And if you’d rather opt-out, please consider making a one-time or recurring donation to help keep Linux Smartphones strong.